December 16, 2019

Obituary: Philip Guy Rowe

Portsmouth – Philip Guy Rowe, 83, died at his home in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Philip was born in Portsmouth on February 9, 1936 to the late Arnold and Elvira (Miner) Rowe, He loved growing up in Portsmouth with his brothers Joe and Forrest along with his sisters Barbara and Connie.

Philip graduated from Portsmouth High School, Class of 1954 and UNH. In between he served three years in the United States Army.

On June 29, 1965 Philip married Patricia Witham and they relocated to Granville, New York where Philip taught Spanish for 31 years, coached x-country for as many years and was Athletic Director for a period of time. Upon retirement and relocating back to Portsmouth Phil resumed coaching x-country at Exeter for 10 more years.

He enjoyed politics, travel, and sports, especially baseball and traveled the country to see a game in every MLB stadium. These trips often involved family members or his lifelong friend, John Castellano.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Rowe, and his children, Michael Rowe (Kathy) of Rye and M. Allison Wendling (Michael) of Queensbury, NY.

A special thank you to Beacon Hospice for their extraordinary care and support.

Services: Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm with a Celebration of Phil’s life immediately following at 12pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth. Interment will be in the Langdon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phil may be made to: Crossroads, 600 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801 or GATHER, Seacoast Family Food Pantry, 210 West Road #3, Portsmouth, NH 03801.

 



