Obituary: Roger John Mason

Shoreham Vermont – Roger John Mason, born October 12, 1949. Died in the early hours of November 28, 2019 at his ho me in Shoreham Vermont surrounded by family.

Roger, a native of Pawlet Vermont and son of William and Betty (Baker) Mason, attended Granville High School where he was was well known for his athletic prowess. Shortly after graduation, Roger married his high school sweetheart Kathy (Burch) Mason. The two moved to their farm in Shoreham where they raised their three children.

After Roger left farming, he went to work at Killington Ski Area where was affectionately known as “Farmer”. Working here along with Rogers larger than life personality, love of people, and gentle soul led him to make friends from around the world. Later he owned and operated his own paintball field where his reputation of being a big, kind, funny, and fun loving person continued.

Roger had a love of adventure and “if it sounds fun, do it” personality. And this meant that he would take his family on many vacations, often at the spur of the moment. No matter if it was a trip across the country “just because”, or a visit to a destination because “doesn’t that look cool”, or going to his two favorite places, Disney World and Las Vegas, to “see what’s changed”, Roger loved to travel and bring friends and family to share in his joy and curiosity of the world before him.

After having explored all 50 states, Roger then discovered the world of cruising where he was able to explore new and exotic places, as well as having a captive audience on the ship to get to know.

Roger’s other accomplishments were being a licensed pilot, a member of the Freemasons, a member of the Moose Lodge, and an avid poker player.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, Roger leaves behind his daughter Wendy Mason (Jimmy Rivera) of Shoreham, his son William (Sadie) or Fair Haven, his son Raymond (Sara) of Shoreham, his sister Bambi (John Brown) of Pawlet and four grandchildren Elizabeth, Nicholas, Ahleiyah and Zyler.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y. with Reverend Flossy Bates officiating.

Burial was in North East Cemetery, Pawlet, Vt.

The family would like to thank the medical staff and doctors of Porter Hospital and Addison

County Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Middlebury Regional Emergency Medical Service.

