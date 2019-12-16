December 16, 2019

Obituary: Roger John Mason

Shoreham Vermont – Roger John Mason, born October 12, 1949. Died in the early hours of November 28, 2019 at his home in Shoreham Vermont surrounded by family.

 Roger, a native of Pawlet Vermont and son of William and Betty (Baker) Mason, attended Granville High School where he was was well known for his athletic prowess. Shortly after graduation, Roger married his high school sweetheart Kathy (Burch) Mason. The two moved to their farm in Shoreham where they raised their three children.

 After Roger left farming, he went to work at Killington Ski Area where was affectionately known as “Farmer”. Working here along with Rogers larger than life personality, love of people, and gentle soul led him to make friends from around the world. Later he owned and operated his own paintball field where his reputation of being a big, kind, funny, and fun loving person continued. 

 Roger had  a love of adventure and “if it sounds fun, do it” personality. And this meant that he would take his family on many vacations, often at the spur of the moment. No matter if it was a trip across the country “just because”, or a visit to a destination because “doesn’t that look cool”, or going to his two favorite places, Disney World and Las Vegas, to “see what’s changed”, Roger loved to travel and bring friends and family to share in his joy and curiosity of the world before him.

 After having explored all 50 states, Roger then discovered the world of cruising where he was able to explore new and exotic places, as well as having a captive audience on the ship to get to know. 

 Roger’s other accomplishments were being a licensed pilot, a member of the Freemasons, a member of the Moose Lodge, and an avid poker player.

 In addition to his wife of 50 years, Roger leaves behind his daughter Wendy Mason (Jimmy Rivera) of Shoreham, his son William (Sadie) or Fair Haven, his son Raymond (Sara) of Shoreham, his sister Bambi (John Brown) of Pawlet and four grandchildren Elizabeth, Nicholas, Ahleiyah and Zyler.

 Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y. with Reverend Flossy Bates officiating.

Burial was in North East Cemetery, Pawlet, Vt.

 The family would like to thank the medical staff and doctors of Porter Hospital and Addison

County Home Health &amp; Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Middlebury Regional Emergency Medical Service.

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor L. Hadeka

Eleanor L Hadeka obit photo

Granville, NY – Eleanor Lucille Hadeka, age 97, passed away at The Greater Glens Fall Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eileen Stouter

eileen stouter obit photo

Pawlet, VT – Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Roger John Mason

Roger Mason obit photo

Shoreham Vermont – Roger John Mason, born October 12, 1949. Died in the early hours of November 28, 2019 at […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Philip Guy Rowe

Philip Guy Rowe

Portsmouth – Philip Guy Rowe, 83, died at his home in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of complications from […]

December 13, 2019

North Country Freepress – 12/13/19

FreePress_12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 13, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 12/13/19

Lakes Class 12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 12, 2019

518 Wheels – 12/12/19

518 Wheels 12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 12, 2019

Classifieds 12/12/19

Classifides 12_11_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 11, 2019

Williams Street snow dilemma

North Williams Closed

By PJ Ferguson If you would like to catch a glimpse of what the roads would look like if snow […]

December 11, 2019

School board gives merger go-ahead

gcs

By Matthew Saari Following much discussion, the Granville Board of Education granted school superintendent Tom McGurl the ability to contact […]

December 11, 2019

Village hires new attorney

village board

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall has parted ways with its attorney, Erika Sellar Ryan of Keller & Sellar […]

December 11, 2019

Crowd delights in tree-lighting, Grinch

DSC_3428

By Matthew Saari “Christmas is over, Granville!” So shouted the Grinch as he kicked presents and dragged an uprooted Christmas […]