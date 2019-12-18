Argyle highway superintendent killed in collision

T he superintendent of Argyle’s highway department was killed in a two-car collision Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel were dispatched to the accident at Argyle’s Auction Barn restaurant on State Route 40 at 8:45 a.m.

Police said five people were involved in the crash and four suffered injuries while one, Robert Humiston, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in Humiston’s truck, police said, were transported to Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital for treatment. Two of those patients, whose names were not released as of Tuesday night, were later transferred to Albany Medical Center Hospital for “serious injuries.”

Officials said the collision occurred when a northbound vehicle, driven by Samantha Humiston, 19, of Argyle went off the road, hitting the truck. Samantha Humiston’s vehicle then went airborne, landing on the truck and pinning the occupants. Authorities said Tuesday it did not appear the Humistons were directly related.

The forecasted snowstorm had settled over the area at the time of the crash and authorities said the collision appeared weather-related.

Emergency personnel from Argyle EMS, Easton-Greenwich EMS, Argyle Fire, Cossayuna Fire, Greenwich Fire and Middle Falls Fire all responded to the accident, which closed State Route 40 for several hours.

