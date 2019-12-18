Christmas services across region

C hurches across the Lakes Region will be celebrating Christmas with Christmas Eve services and one Christmas pageant.

Most services will include candlelight, special music and a meditation on the birth of Christ.

NEW YORK

Granville United Church of Granville will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

The traditional service will include Christmas carols, Holy Communion and the singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. All are welcome.

For more information, call 518-642-1853.

United Church of Granville is located at 18 Church St., Granville, New York.

Granville Granville Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Come as you are to this service celebrating the birth of Christ.

For more information, call 518-642-0673.

Granville Baptist Church is located at 23 Quaker St., Granville, New York.

Hampton Raceville United Methodist Church will hold its Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

All are welcome, especially children as Santa Claus will be arriving.

For more information, call 518-642-3927.

Raceville United Methodist Church is located at 477 Butler Rd., Hampton, New York.

Hebron Hebron United Presbyterian Church will present its Christmas pageant and dinner on Sunday, Dec. 22, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The children and youth of the church will present a Christmas pageant woven into the fourth Sunday of Advent worship that is sure to warm hearts and fill spirits with the love and joy that is Christmas. A chicken and biscuit Christmas dinner will be served after the pageant at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call Pastor Laura L. Mitchell at 518-854-3729.

Hebron United Presbyterian Church is located at 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron, New York.

North Granville Christmas Eve at North Granville United Methodist Church will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Katelyn Darling will play chimes, and choral music, including “It’s Still the Greatest Story Ever Told,” will be provided by the choir. District superintendent Debbie Earthrowl will be the guest speaker, and the service will conclude in candlelight with the singing of “Silent Night” accompanied by chimes.

All are welcome to this special service.

For more information, call Marilyn Wilson at 518-642-1512.

North Granville United Methodist Church is located at 10344 State Route 22, North Granville, New York.

South Granville

The South Granville Congregational Church will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Tuesday Dec, 24, at 7 p.m. and then a candlelight Christmas Eve service with Communion at 11 p.m.

All are welcome.

For more information, call 518-222-7506.

South Granville Congregational Church is located at 7179 State Route 149, Granville, New York.

VERMONT

Castleton Hubbardton Liberty Church will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

The worship service will feature Christmas hymns, special music, testimonies, and the church will light the final candle of Advent. Pastor Glen will give a special Christmas message.

All are welcome, and everyone will receive a Christmas candle. Light refreshments will follow the service.

For more information, call Pastor Glen Woods at 802-287-0859 or 802-273-3605.

Hubbardton Liberty Church is located at 5877 Monument Hill Rd., Castleton, Vermont.

East Poultney United Baptist Church and the Welsh Presbyterian Church of Poultney will unite for a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

The service will include familiar hymns and messages by several inspirational speakers and will be held at United Baptist Church. All are welcome to experience the true meaning of the Christmas season.

For more information, call 802-287-5577.

United Baptist Church is located at 1500 E. Main St., Poultney, Vermont.

Fair Haven

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Fair Haven will hold its Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 802-265-4755.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 146 N. Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.