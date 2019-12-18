December 18, 2019

Football merger shot down, again

By Matthew Saari

Although Whitehall Board of Education members claim they’re “not opposed to a merger” of its football program with Granville’s, their actions say something entirely different as they again rejected the concept by a 2-5 vote.

Whitehall school superintendent Patrick Dee brought the matter before the board during its monthly meeting Monday, saying Granville superintendent Tom McGurl had again contacted him about the concept.

“Granville is looking for a partner for next year,” Dee said. “I wanted to throw that out there to the board one last time so that I can respond to them definitively.”

Board member Richard LaChapelle led the pro-merger camp, moving to approve it, voicing concerns over expenditures to bus the football players to other districts anyway because of the upcoming capital improvement project which will take the football field out of commission next season as well as program competitiveness.

Dee didn’t have exact transportation cost estimates at hand but confirmed the field rehab will be a “year-long process.”

“I think it’s a good deal,” LaChapelle said. “I think that’s a good move; keep the kids playing on both ends.”

The other board members had plenty of questions for administrators.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
December 19, 2019

Classifieds 12/19/19

Classifides 12_18_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 19, 2019

518 Wheels – 12/19/19

518 Wheels 12_20_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 18, 2019

Argyle highway superintendent killed in collision

auction barn

The superintendent of Argyle’s highway department was killed in a two-car collision Tuesday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]

December 18, 2019

Football merger shot down, again

School Board Community Guide 2020

By Matthew Saari Although Whitehall Board of Education members claim they’re “not opposed to a merger” of its football program […]

December 18, 2019

Lafayette’s conductor job ‘never done’

DSC_0459

By PJ Ferguson If you live or have lived in Whitehall, you have come across Jim Lafayette at some point […]

December 18, 2019

Christmas services across region

xmas service

Churches across the Lakes Region will be celebrating Christmas with Christmas Eve services and one Christmas pageant. Most services will […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor L. Hadeka

Eleanor L Hadeka obit photo

Granville, NY – Eleanor Lucille Hadeka, age 97, passed away at The Greater Glens Fall Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eileen Stouter

eileen stouter obit photo

Pawlet, VT – Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Roger John Mason

Roger Mason obit photo

Shoreham Vermont – Roger John Mason, born October 12, 1949. Died in the early hours of November 28, 2019 at […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Philip Guy Rowe

Philip Guy Rowe

Portsmouth – Philip Guy Rowe, 83, died at his home in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of complications from […]

December 13, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/13/19

Lakes_12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 13, 2019

North Country Freepress – 12/13/19

FreePress_12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf