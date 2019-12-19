The superintendent of Argyle’s highway department was killed in a two-car collision Tuesday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
By Matthew Saari Although Whitehall Board of Education members claim they’re “not opposed to a merger” of its football program […]
By Matthew Saari Just one day after successfully bidding on the former TD Bank property on Main Street, Granville town […]
By PJ Ferguson If you live or have lived in Whitehall, you have come across Jim Lafayette at some point […]
Churches across the Lakes Region will be celebrating Christmas with Christmas Eve services and one Christmas pageant. Most services will […]
Granville, NY – Eleanor Lucille Hadeka, age 97, passed away at The Greater Glens Fall Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in […]
Pawlet, VT – Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in […]
Shoreham Vermont – Roger John Mason, born October 12, 1949. Died in the early hours of November 28, 2019 at […]
Portsmouth – Philip Guy Rowe, 83, died at his home in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of complications from […]