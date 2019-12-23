December 23, 2019

Obituary: Invasia Dee Bergeron

I nvasia Dee Bergeron

Granville, NY – Invasia Dee Bergeron went to be with the Lord on Friday the 20th of December 2019.

As the name implies, she was born on the eve of June 5th, 1944 at 11:45pm, the start of the Invasion of Normandy, France. She was born in Granville, New York daughter of the late Gordon and Jennie (Shaw) Roberts.

Dee served the Granville community, which she loved dearly, in a variety of ways. For more than 30 years starting at the bottom and ending as Cafeteria Manager, she ran the lunch program for Granville Central Schools. She also served on the Granville School Board for 6 years (2006-2012). Her kindness extended to her great love of children. Many more children than she gave birth to thought of her as another mother and made Dee’s home their own. Her walls held pictures of them and her home was full of memories.

Dee was predeceased by her first husband Harold Woodard, and sisters Florence Skelly, Joan Kostyun, and Patricia Flower, brother Gordon Roberts and brother-in-law George Kostyun. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 24 years, Raymond Bergeron and her children: Sandra Shirdon (Mark) of Youngsville, NY, Jr Woodard (Adrienne) of South Glens, NY, Jeffrey Woodard (Dewana) of Evans, GA, Lori Lyn Woodard – Hoyt of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ray Godlewski (Melissa) of Gurnee, Illinois and step children Gene Bergeron of New Hampshire and Lynn Harris (Dennis) of Colorado. Dee was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Matthew and Sarah Shirdon, Jennie, Jeffrey, Anthony, Garry, Joshua, Matt, Ryan, Connor and Travis Woodard, Adam, Rathbun, Lindsey Lund, Lorin and Brandon Hoyt, Nathan Harris, JR and Amy Godlewski, 9 great grandchildren: Jenna, Brooklyn, Tatum, Raina, Skye, Ember, Timothy, Noah, and Benjamin. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law Robert Flower and more nieces and nephews than could be counted.

There will be a celebration of her life on June 5, 2020 when she will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

