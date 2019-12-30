Obituary: Esther A. Andrews

M idd le Granville, NY – Esther Andrews passed away on December 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Esther was born on June 11, 1939 in Granville, NY the daughter of the late Clarence and Charlotte (Smith) VanGuilder.

Esther was a hard worker through her whole life. While she may have worked the occasional odd job here or there, her real job was Hicks Orchard. Esther was very versed in all phases of the operation. She was willing to do whatever job needed to be done. When she was home for the evening she loved to kick back and do word searches or put together jig saw puzzles. For many years Esther enjoyed bowling in the Friday Morning Coffee and Donut league. She referred to herself as the Taxi service over the years as she transported children, grandchildren or whoever needed a ride, to their destination. In later years, the roles reversed, and she became the rider. Her other passion was talking on the phone.

Esther was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters, three daughters: Charlotte Stone, Barb Hilder and Dora Mallory and a son Clarence (Mona) Stone. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Leonard Andrews, her sons: Lyman Andrews (Pam), Art Stone, Dale Crum and Scott Crum and daughters: Karen Crum, Ellen Cardinal and Eva Stone. She was blessed with over 100 grandchildren and great grandchildren which included Benjamin Andrews, Abigail Andrews and Chaise LaPoint. She is survived by her siblings: Ralph, Dorothy, Carol, Margaret, and Cora and many nieces and nephews one of which is Belinda Martindale and family.

Visitation was held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY.

