Obituary: Terrence A. Little

W ells, VT – Terrence A. Little passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 26, 2019 at the home he shared with his fiancé Michelle C. Folger following a courageous battle with cancer. During his three year battle, his brothers, Chuck and Bill, were there for numerous appointments and treatments. More recently they provided daily care and support with Michelle.

Terry wa s born in Rutland, VT on November 25, 1957, the son of the late William and Eileen (King) Little.

A graduate of Granville High School, class of 1975, he was athletically talented and participated in football, and track and field, holding the pole vault record for many years. Terry enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and spent four years of service in Apple Valley, CA. While serving, he spent weekends with his sister Joanne, and racing dirt bikes in the desert.

Known as the “Captain”, he enjoyed time on Lake St. Catherine aboard his boat with family and friends. He also fancied himself as somewhat of an expert in all things computer and technological. He always had the latest gadgets and enjoyed learning how to use them and sharing that with those around him. He was well known for his innovation and design of his famous potato launcher. After the first successful launch, many launchers were created, each better than the last.

Terry worked for a local cable company early in his career followed by several years working in Manchester, VT with Mountain Plumbing and Hi-Tech, prior to starting his own business, Little’s Home Maintenance. He loved his work. When he could help a homeowner in need, making the situation better, it gave him a great sense of accomplishment. His philosophy was, “If man made it, man could fix it”, but he also would say “you can’t fix stupid”. One of Terry’s favorite projects was a rehab of the Reluctant Panther in Manchester, VT. He also established his own DJ business, Soundwave Productions in addition to his other work for many years. His daughters reminisced about the annual Christmas party at the MWA and attending weddings of people they didn’t even know, as he worked his DJ magic over the years.

Terry’s daughters and grandchildren were an immense source of pride for him. His daughter Taryn quickly became a standout in Field Hockey. From her first game in Granville to her last at William Smith College, he did not miss a single game. He loved watching his daughter Kerri train and compete Ironmans. Unable to attend when she competed in the 70.3 Worlds Ironman in France, he followed her every moment from home with family. His pride and enthusiasm for family grew, with the addition of grandchildren. He was in the audience for plays, parades and concerts. Always there to support with great pride.

After meeting Michelle, they spent 10 years enjoying many adventures. Every time they left the house on one of Terry’s famed “road trips” it involved adventure. He enjoyed his trips to Ormond Beach, FL and the Daytona Pepsi 400, a trek he has made for 18 years. He loved returning to Kennebunkport, ME where his family owned a summer home. It held many fond memories for him and he loved taking Michelle there to share his memories with her. Terry became extremely close to Sue Crouse, Michelle’s mom. Another brought into the fold of Terry’s love of family. His sense of humor, concern and care brought her and Michelle great comfort in her final months. Christmas 2018 he proposed to Michelle.

Other fond memories are family skiing and snowboarding trips to Bromley and Killington, and family vacations at the lake that resembled something like a Griswold family vacation.

Terry was predeceased by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his fiancé Michelle Folger of Granville, his daughters Kerri Thomas (Tim) of Granville, Taryn Wolochuk (Alex) of Norwalk, CT. He was blessed with two grandchildren Devin (Miranda) and Brianna and two grand fur babies Bella and Brooke. Also surviving are his siblings: William Little of West Pawlet, Charles Little (Vicki) of Hudson Falls, David Little (Lorraine) of Middle Granville and Joanne Bodie of San Diego and his many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by friends that became family.

Friends m ay call on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville NY to celebrate Terry’s life. A military graveside funeral will be held in the spring at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, VT.

The family wishes to thank the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland and High Peaks Hospice for their care and guidance during Terry’s illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either of these organizations: Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, VT 05701 or High Peaks Hospice, 434 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

