Obituary: Stella L. Mickel

W hitehall, -Stella L. (Winning-Baldwin) Mickel, 76, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on May 20, 1943 in Ticonderoga, N.Y. the daughter of the late Kenneth Winning and Mildred (Chadwick) Winning.

Stella was a graduate of Fort Ann High School, Class of 1961.

She and William Baldwin were united in marriage on July 16, 1966. They owned and operated Bills TV and Bills Video on Broadway in Whitehall for several years. Bill passed away on July 20, 1999. Stella later remarried Robert Mickel on Septermber 5, 2002. Bob passed away on February 22nd, 2019.

Stella was co-owner and partner in SPARTA Chemical Company with Anthony Fragnoli. She also worked at Fragnoli’s Variety Store.

Stella especially enjoyed the many years that she spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, playing board games with her family, an occasional game of Bingo, putting puzzles together and the many hours spent on her computer games.

Besides her parents and her two husbands, she is predeceased by her two brothers, Lewis and Robert Winning.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael (Andrea) Baldwin of South Glens Falls, Marc (Deanna) Baldwin of Whitehall, her stepdaughter, Audrey Brown of Plattsburgh, N.Y., her grandchildren, Justin (Brigitte) Baldwin of Tallahassee, FL., Samantha and Lauren Baldwin of Whitehall, Kolby and Kamryn Baldwin of Whitehall, Emily and Christine Arquette of South Glens Falls, and two great-grandchildren, Jonah and Layla Baldwin. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Ethel Winning of Whitehall and Carol Winning of Gloversville. Stella also had a special place in her heart for Sheri Wescott (who she felt was the daughter she never had).

Family and friends are invited to the Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney Street, Whitehall to celebrate her life on Thursday, January 2nd, 2019 from 3-7pm. She will be laid to rest in Greenmount Cemetery, Whitehall at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that memorial contributions in Stella’s memory be made to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 333, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at: angiolilofuneralhome.com.

