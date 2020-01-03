January 3, 2020

A look back at 2019 for Granville

A big dig on North Street; cutting of trees on Main Street and a proposed football merger were among the happenings that stole news headlines and attracted thousands of reactions, comments and shares on our social media pages in 2019.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
January 3, 2020

Village, town receive grants

gville

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville have received state grant funding which will go towards infrastructure upgrades. […]

January 3, 2020

Village gets sewer grants

whitehall

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Consolidated Funding Application has granted several upstate municipalities monies for various projects. The […]

January 3, 2020

Suicidal man taken into custody

police lights

By PJ Ferguson On Dec. 26 at 2:21 a.m., Whitehall police received a tip from the Albany Police Department through […]

January 3, 2020

A look back at 2019 for Granville

gs year

A big dig on North Street; cutting of trees on Main Street and a proposed football merger were among the […]

January 3, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/03/20

Lakes_1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 3, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/03/20

FreePress_1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 3, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/03/20

Lakes Class 1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2020

Classifieds 01/02/20

Classifides 1_1_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/2/20

518 Wheels 1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
December 31, 2019

Obituary: Stella L. Mickel

Whitehall, -Stella L. (Winning-Baldwin) Mickel, 76, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief […]

December 30, 2019

Obituary: Terrence A. Little

Terry Little photo 1

Wells, VT – Terrence A. Little passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 26, 2019 at the home he […]

December 30, 2019

Obituary: Esther A. Andrews

Esther A Andrews obit photo

Middle Granville, NY – Esther Andrews passed away on December 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.  Esther was born on […]