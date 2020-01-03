A look back at 2019 for Granville

A big dig on North Street; cutting of trees on Main Street and a proposed football merger were among the happenings that stole news headlines and attracted thousands of reactions, comments and shares on our social media pages in 2019.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.