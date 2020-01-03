January 3, 2020

Exciting year for Whitehall

By Matthew Saari

Despite being a small, rural community in upstate New York, Whitehall certainly kept The Times on its toes this past year.

It was quite a newsworthy year for Whitehall, with eye-catching headlines – both good and bad – being produced almost every week.

It seems like a year doesn’t go by without something crumbling in Whitehall – in 2017 the building at 8 Williams St. was torn down; in 2018 the notorious Flat Iron building on Main Street crumbled and in 2019 it seems the Champlain Canal wall is on its way to a tumbledown.

Whitehall’s annual Sasquatch Calling Festival continues to grow and grow, with the elusive beast drawing cryptozoological aficionados from across the Northeast to the area. Judging from the crowds on Skenesborough Drive during the September calling, it appears the Birthplace of the U.S. Navy has a serious contender for Whitehall’s claim to fame.

Some of the best news coming out of Whitehall came from its athletes, of which many performed admirably and won top spots last year. Chief among them was the Whitehall baseball team, which not only won the state championship but did so without seemingly breaking a sweat.

Railroader grappler Brendan Covey earned a trip to the state tournament following a stellar season performance on the mat and the Whitehall softball team clinched the Adirondack League title, the first ever for the Lady Railroaders program.

 

