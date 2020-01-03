Suicidal man taken into custody

B y PJ Ferguson

On Dec. 26 at 2:21 a.m., Whitehall police received a tip from the Albany Police Department through the veterans’ crisis hotline regarding a suicidal man with a possible firearm.

The man refused to give his name and initially reported that he had a gun but later stated he didn’t. Police ran his phone through AT&T to find his location.

After locating his address, Sgt. Ryan Pedone contacted New York State Police for assistance due to the suspect possibly having a weapon. Pedone recognized the name as an individual that police had a standoff with previously after he threatened that he was armed with a shotgun and was suicidal.

Police tried to contact the 34-year-old South Williams Street man but his phone went to voicemail. He did call back after police arrived at his residence.

