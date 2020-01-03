Village gets sewer grants

B y PJ Ferguson
The New York State Consolidated Funding Application has granted several upstate municipalities monies for various projects.
The village of Whitehall received two sizeable grants, one for $100,000 for a sewer inflow and infiltration study. The engineering study’s purpose is to evaluate actions to reduce infiltration and inflow to its wastewater collection and treatment system.
The village also received a grant for $30,000 to fund an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives at the wastewater plant. This project was mandated by New York State.
Despite receiving funding for the engineering studies, there is no guarantee that the village will able to acquire additional grants to fund the solutions that the studies will yield.
“We’ve been applying right along,” said Mayor Phil Smith.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
Comments
Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.