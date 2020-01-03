Village, town receive grants

By Matthew Saari

The village and town of Granville have received state grant funding which will go towards infrastructure upgrades.

Announced in December, the state’s Regional Economic Development Awards doled out $84.1 million to dozens of communities throughout the state for 85 projects large and small. The North Country was a regional awardee, earning $67.9 million.

The village of Granville was gifted $80,000 for its wastewater treatment plant disinfection. This money will fund a state-mandated upgrade to the wastewater plant, including the installation of an ultraviolet disinfection system which will improve the quality of treated effluent entering the Mettowee River.

“They’re working their way down the wastewater plants based upon how much they process,” said village clerk Rick Roberts. “The basis is sound, they want the water free from toxins.”

The project is anticipated to cost the village much more than $80,000, with estimates ranging between $510,000 and $550,000. However, in addition to this grant, the village also received two $200,000 grants and a $25,000 planning grant. This equates to only a fraction of the project remaining unfunded.

“We’re trying to use as much grant money as possible to keep sewer rates down,” Roberts said.

