January 6, 2020

Obituary: Janice Rudd Fairbanks

Middlebury, VT – Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington RI and Lake Bomoseen, VT, died peacefully January 4th in Burlington, VT

She leaves her beloved husband of 66 years, Richard Fairbanks as well as her children and their spouses: John Fairbanks of Georgia, VT, Steven and Maura Fairbanks of Bristol, RI and Elizabeth and Scott Myers of Cotuit, MA.  She also leaves four grandchildren:  Jori Fairbanks, Madison Fairbanks, and Tom and Hunter Myers. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Goodspeed and brother, Ralph (Bud) Rudd.

A graduate of Granville High and the University at Albany, SUNY,  Janice was a lifelong teacher and librarian in the RI school systems before retiring to Lake Bomoseen.

Calling hours will be held at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY at 10AM- 10:45 AM on Saturday, January 11th, followed by a memorial service at the United Church of Granville at 11AM. Burial will be in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s name to the Pember Library, 33 W. Main Street ,Granville, NY 12832.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
January 6, 2020

Obituary: Janice Rudd Fairbanks

Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

Middlebury, VT – Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington RI and Lake Bomoseen, VT, died peacefully January 4th in […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Joan Ann Johnson

Joan Ann Johnson obit photo

Joan Ann McCullough Johnson, 62, beloved mother, wife, aunt and sister passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Joan […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Jesse Lee Hamilton

Jesse Lee Hamilton obit photo

Jesse Lee Hamilton, 47, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on […]

January 3, 2020

Village, town receive grants

gville

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville have received state grant funding which will go towards infrastructure upgrades. […]

January 3, 2020

Suicidal man taken into custody

police lights

By PJ Ferguson On Dec. 26 at 2:21 a.m., Whitehall police received a tip from the Albany Police Department through […]

January 3, 2020

A look back at 2019 for Granville

gs year

A big dig on North Street; cutting of trees on Main Street and a proposed football merger were among the […]

January 3, 2020

Exciting year for Whitehall

wt year

By Matthew Saari Despite being a small, rural community in upstate New York, Whitehall certainly kept The Times on its […]

January 3, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/03/20

FreePress_1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 3, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/03/20

Lakes_1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 3, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/03/20

Lakes Class 1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2020

Classifieds 01/02/20

Classifides 1_1_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/2/20

518 Wheels 1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf