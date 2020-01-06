January 6, 2020

Obituary: Jesse Lee Hamilton

J esse Lee Hamilton, 47, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on September 30, 1972, in Brattleboro, the son of Dean and Linda Hamilton.

He was the husband of Jody Oakman-Hamilton. They were married on Feb. 9, 2013 in Marlboro, Vermont.

Jesse attended Brattleboro Union High School and graduated in 1990. He first served with the United States Army Reserve in the transportation section of the 3rd battalion, 35th Infantry, 187th Infantry Brigade located in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In 1992, he deployed with the battalion to take part in 4,000-troop training exercise held at the Combined Forces Training Base in Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada. He was later assigned to HQ, 187th Infantry Brigade, Fort Devens, Massachusetts, where he served as a driver for the brigade commander.

The following year, he participated in training exercises in Iceland with elements of the brigade headquarters. With the inactivation of the 187th in 1994, Sergeant Hamilton went on to serve several years with the New Hampshire Army National Guard. He was very proud of his military service and thankful for the lasting friendships that he formed in the ARNG and USAR.

As a child Jesse was a Boy Scout and volunteered as a Big Brother in his early twenties. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Marlboro Fire Department in Marlboro for 18 years and was dedicated to his country, community, family and friends. Jesse worked for the town highway department in Marlboro for nine years and took pride in his work on the road crew.

Jesse also took pride in his herb and flower gardens and making sure his yard was pristine. He also enjoyed cooking, experimenting with new recipes, making his own pasta sauce from his homegrown tomatoes, and he started making his own pickles.

His joy was spending time with his family and family gatherings. Jesse enjoyed watching anything about trains, heavy equipment and trucks and talking with his dad about them. For a few years Jesse participated in tractor pulling with the Vermont Tractor Pullers Association.

The love that Jesse and Jody had for each other was well seen by everyone who knew them. They were soul mates and were rarely seen apart from each other.

Jesse was predeceased by his paternal grandparents R. Edward and Ruth Hamilton and his maternal grandparents Herman and Mildred Monmaney as well as his father in-law Edward H. Oakman.

He is survived by his husband Jody, stepchildren Tristin Oakman (Cora Jordan), Rachel Richardson (Andrew), granddaughter Adaline Richardson, his father Dean Hamilton and mother Linda Hamilton, sisters Jennifer Carpenter (Rick), Amy Fletcher (Adam) and Tina Crum (Jim), nephews Gavin and Owen Sullivan, Drew Fuller, Colby Crum, nieces Gabrielle and Lauren Carpenter and Kiley Fuller. Jesse also is survived by his in-laws Christine Bell (Geoff), Theresa Oakman, brothers in-law Jason and Joel Oakman and their children, Cheyenne, Josh, Caroline and Caitlin Oakman, several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as by his cat Clover and dogs Basil, Sophie and Hamilton.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Eagles in Brattleboro, Vermont, from 2 to 6 p.m. for friends and family.

Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department in Marlboro, Vermont, or Deerfield Valley Rescue in Wilmington, Vermont.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
January 6, 2020

Obituary: Janice Rudd Fairbanks

Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

Middlebury, VT – Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington RI and Lake Bomoseen, VT, died peacefully January 4th in […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Joan Ann Johnson

Joan Ann Johnson obit photo

Joan Ann McCullough Johnson, 62, beloved mother, wife, aunt and sister passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Joan […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Jesse Lee Hamilton

Jesse Lee Hamilton obit photo

Jesse Lee Hamilton, 47, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on […]

January 3, 2020

Village, town receive grants

gville

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville have received state grant funding which will go towards infrastructure upgrades. […]

January 3, 2020

Suicidal man taken into custody

police lights

By PJ Ferguson On Dec. 26 at 2:21 a.m., Whitehall police received a tip from the Albany Police Department through […]

January 3, 2020

A look back at 2019 for Granville

gs year

A big dig on North Street; cutting of trees on Main Street and a proposed football merger were among the […]

January 3, 2020

Exciting year for Whitehall

wt year

By Matthew Saari Despite being a small, rural community in upstate New York, Whitehall certainly kept The Times on its […]

January 3, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/03/20

FreePress_1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 3, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/03/20

Lakes_1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 3, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/03/20

Lakes Class 1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2020

Classifieds 01/02/20

Classifides 1_1_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/2/20

518 Wheels 1_3_20.pdf-web.pdf