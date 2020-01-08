January 8, 2020

Environmentalists pan waste-to-energy plant

B y PJ Ferguson

So far the only thing the proposed waste-to-energy plant is producing is controversy.

The plant has been drawn to the attention of environmentalists all over.

Tracey Frisch of Greenwich, founder of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, is advising the village to dump the plant deal.

“The problem with gasification is most of these proposals never come to fruition or don’t function once they do,” said Frisch.

The technology is largely unproven as only one company, Enersol in Fairfax County, Virginia has successfully operated a pilot plant, getting approval from the state on its emissions.

Enersol’s pilot plant has been shut down since 2010, as it seeks to work with Inova Medical Center to turn medical waste into usable products. However, zoning laws have prevented it from being a done deal.

Several other plants utilizing gasification and plasma technologies have failed due to technical and financial reasons, Frisch said.

For example, Plasco in Ottawa, Canada, opened a plasma arc pilot plant in 2008, designed to handle 85 tons of waste per day. Instead they averaged about four tons per day during their first year. In 2015, the plant basically folded when they laid off 80 employees and Plasco filed for creditor protection.

Another company, Taylor Biomass, has been attempting to get off the ground in Orange County, New York – for the past 10 years.

Mike Ewall of Philadelphia, founder of Energy Justice, said he is familiar with all of these terms that these type of companies throw out.

“These are incinerators,” said Ewall. “They are playing public relations games.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
January 8, 2020

Residents blister Labas on bank purchase

gville

By Matthew Saari It was surprising Granville Mayor Paul Labas was standing upright at the end of the village board’s […]

January 8, 2020

Pratt, frustrated, gets men raises

town board

By PJ Ferguson Town organizational meetings are typically mundane and brief, with officials being sworn in, establishing the rules and […]

January 8, 2020

Supervisors argue over budget officer

county

By Matthew Saari Washington County’s supervisors are at odds over who should be in charge of the county’s $120 million […]

January 8, 2020

Environmentalists pan waste-to-energy plant

wt mill site2

By PJ Ferguson So far the only thing the proposed waste-to-energy plant is producing is controversy. The plant has been […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Janice Rudd Fairbanks

Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

Middlebury, VT – Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington RI and Lake Bomoseen, VT, died peacefully January 4th in […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Joan Ann Johnson

Joan Ann Johnson obit photo

Joan Ann McCullough Johnson, 62, beloved mother, wife, aunt and sister passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Joan […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Jesse Lee Hamilton

Jesse Lee Hamilton obit photo

Jesse Lee Hamilton, 47, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on […]

January 3, 2020

Village, town receive grants

gville

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville have received state grant funding which will go towards infrastructure upgrades. […]

January 3, 2020

Village gets sewer grants

whitehall

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Consolidated Funding Application has granted several upstate municipalities monies for various projects. The […]

January 3, 2020

Suicidal man taken into custody

police lights

By PJ Ferguson On Dec. 26 at 2:21 a.m., Whitehall police received a tip from the Albany Police Department through […]

January 3, 2020

A look back at 2019 for Granville

gs year

A big dig on North Street; cutting of trees on Main Street and a proposed football merger were among the […]

January 3, 2020

Exciting year for Whitehall

wt year

By Matthew Saari Despite being a small, rural community in upstate New York, Whitehall certainly kept The Times on its […]