Whitehall family keeps police busy

By PJ Ferguson

A Broadway family continuously kept the Whitehall Police Department on their toes over the past couple weeks.

First on Dec. 27, an officer was flagged down by a 44-year-old North Williams Street man who stated that a 51-year-old Broadway man was beating his 15-year-old son in front of his residence. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to aid police with the situation.

Both parties told officers they were just playing around, showing good spirits and showing no signs of altercation.

Things remained quiet for the family until after New Year’s when they found themselves in the police blotter once again.

On Jan. 3, a 36-year-old Montcalm Avenue man contacted police referencing a van purchased by the Broadway family. While he received payment the past few months since the sale in October, he hadn’t yet received the payment for January. He provided police with text messages from the man sending him expletive insults.

