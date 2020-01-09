January 9, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/8/20

January 8, 2020

Residents blister Labas on bank purchase

By Matthew Saari It was surprising Granville Mayor Paul Labas was standing upright at the end of the village board’s […]

January 8, 2020

Pratt, frustrated, gets men raises

By PJ Ferguson Town organizational meetings are typically mundane and brief, with officials being sworn in, establishing the rules and […]

January 8, 2020

Supervisors argue over budget officer

By Matthew Saari Washington County’s supervisors are at odds over who should be in charge of the county’s $120 million […]

January 8, 2020

Environmentalists pan waste-to-energy plant

By PJ Ferguson So far the only thing the proposed waste-to-energy plant is producing is controversy. The plant has been […]

January 8, 2020

Whitehall family keeps police busy

By PJ Ferguson A Broadway family continuously kept the Whitehall Police Department on their toes over the past couple weeks. […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Janice Rudd Fairbanks

Middlebury, VT – Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington RI and Lake Bomoseen, VT, died peacefully January 4th in […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Joan Ann Johnson

Joan Ann McCullough Johnson, 62, beloved mother, wife, aunt and sister passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Joan […]

January 6, 2020

Obituary: Jesse Lee Hamilton

Jesse Lee Hamilton, 47, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on […]

January 3, 2020

Village, town receive grants

By Matthew Saari The village and town of Granville have received state grant funding which will go towards infrastructure upgrades. […]

January 3, 2020

Village gets sewer grants

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Consolidated Funding Application has granted several upstate municipalities monies for various projects. The […]

January 3, 2020

Suicidal man taken into custody

By PJ Ferguson On Dec. 26 at 2:21 a.m., Whitehall police received a tip from the Albany Police Department through […]