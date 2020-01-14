January 14, 2020

Obituary: William Richard Dupont, Jr.

W illiam Richard Dupont, Jr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Albany Medical Center following a long illness.

Bill was born on Jan. 14, 1954, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son of the late William and Ruth (Garrett) Dupont, Sr.

The family moved to Granville when William Sr. began work at Kelly’s Sawmill in Middle Granville. As a teenager Bill worked with his dad at the sawmill until it closed. He also was employed at Whitehall Plywood and retired from International Paper in Ticonderoga.

Bill was a member of the Elks Lodge in Whitehall. He loved playing pool and was a member of local pool leagues. He also loved watching sports on television. He was an avid reader of Westerns, particularly Louis L’Amour, and enjoyed watching Westerns on television.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, a sister Scharron Welt, Joan Tarbell, mother of Jennifer and Jesse, and Linda Sells, mother of Misty.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Jesse Dupont of Granville, Jennifer Bishop (Jeremy) of North Clarendon, Vermont, and Misty Shores (Allen) of Arlington, Vermont. He will be fondly remembered by his brother Neil Dupont (Terry) of Middle Granville and Sarah Dodge (Bert) of Stillwater. He was blessed with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, New York. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.





