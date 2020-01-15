January 15, 2020

Ferguson retracts apology

By Matthew Saari

Two weeks after issuing a formal, public apology to town clerk Marcinda Wilbur, Dresden supervisor Paul Ferguson retracted that statement.

Dresden supervisor Paul Ferguson

The retraction came as the board was winding down its regular business in its first meeting of the New Year Monday night.

“I actually have something to say,” Ferguson said. “Marci asked me to apologize last month for a comment I made to the paper. I feel like I should retract that apology.”

An audible gasp rose from the audience.

The reason for the backpedaling, Ferguson alleged, is that board member Allen Wilbur – husband to Marcinda – took strides to find a tax bill error, shoulder-to-shoulder with former Dresden supervisor George Gang, who Ferguson beat in the past two elections.

“I’ve been here two years and it’s been a fight for me this whole time,” said Ferguson. “You call me out at these meetings in front of people, instead of coming to me and saying ‘jeez, I found a mistake Paul.’”

Allen refuted this, stating the root problem is Ferguson’s accounting and budgetary competency.

“Last year the budget was wrong…we’re using your numbers Paul, that’s the problem,” said Allen, pointing out that last year the Dresden budget called for a two percent tax hike which ended up being a tax decrease because of faulty accounting.

“Negative because the numbers were wrong that you submitted…this year the numbers were wrong again and this year the bullet hit us,” Allen said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
January 15, 2020

Ferguson retracts apology

dresden

By Matthew Saari Two weeks after issuing a formal, public apology to town clerk Marcinda Wilbur, Dresden supervisor Paul Ferguson […]

January 15, 2020

Granville man awarded $4.8 million

loomis gibson crash

By PJ Ferguson   David Gibson of Granville has been awarded more than $4.8 million for the 2015 drunk-driving crash […]

January 15, 2020

Village’s goal: Reopen Williams Street

North Williams Closed

By PJ Ferguson Progress is finally being made towards repairing the damaged canal wall and re-opening North Williams Street. Albeit […]

January 15, 2020

Town grilled by residents over bank purchase

td bank

By Matthew Saari The interrogation of local officials which began at a Granville Village Board last Monday continued on Thursday […]

January 14, 2020

Obituary: William Richard Dupont, Jr.

Dupont obit photo

William Richard Dupont, Jr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Albany Medical Center following a long illness. […]

January 10, 2020

Obituary: Mary Forgette Gordon

Rita Gordon obit photo

Mary Rita Gordon, 92, of Whitehall was called home to the Lord on January 8th, 2020 at The Pines Glens […]

January 10, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/10/20

Lakes Class 1_10_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 10, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/10/20

FreePress_1_10_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 10, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/10/20

Lakes_1_10_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 10, 2020

Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Lynn Scrimo

Whitehall-Patricia “Patty” Lynn Scrimo, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on January 8, 2020. Patty was born on […]

January 9, 2020

Classifieds 01/09/20

Classifides 1_8_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 9, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/8/20

518 Wheels 1_10_20.pdf-web.pdf