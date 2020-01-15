Ferguson retracts apology

By Matthew Saari

Two weeks after issuing a formal, public apology to town clerk Marcinda Wilbur, Dresden supervisor Paul Ferguson retracted that statement.

The retraction came as the board was winding down its regular business in its first meeting of the New Year Monday night.

“I actually have something to say,” Ferguson said. “Marci asked me to apologize last month for a comment I made to the paper. I feel like I should retract that apology.”

An audible gasp rose from the audience.

The reason for the backpedaling, Ferguson alleged, is that board member Allen Wilbur – husband to Marcinda – took strides to find a tax bill error, shoulder-to-shoulder with former Dresden supervisor George Gang, who Ferguson beat in the past two elections.

“I’ve been here two years and it’s been a fight for me this whole time,” said Ferguson. “You call me out at these meetings in front of people, instead of coming to me and saying ‘jeez, I found a mistake Paul.’”

Allen refuted this, stating the root problem is Ferguson’s accounting and budgetary competency.

“Last year the budget was wrong…we’re using your numbers Paul, that’s the problem,” said Allen, pointing out that last year the Dresden budget called for a two percent tax hike which ended up being a tax decrease because of faulty accounting.

“Negative because the numbers were wrong that you submitted…this year the numbers were wrong again and this year the bullet hit us,” Allen said.

