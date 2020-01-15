January 15, 2020

Granville man awarded $4.8 million

By PJ Ferguson

 

David Gibson of Granville has been awarded more than $4.8 million for the 2015 drunk-driving crash that killed his 47-year-old wife, Elizabeth, on Route 22.

Kristina Loomis

The driver, Kristina Loomis, and the owner of the vehicle she was driving, her father, Melvin Loomis, were deemed responsible for the death.

Kristina Loomis, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter and is serving her sentence of 4 to 12 years at Albion Correctional Facility.

The jury ordered the Loomises to pay $3,365,000 in compensatory damages with Kristina Loomis directed to pay an additional $1.5 million in punitive damages.

With a history of three DWI arrests, Loomis was arrested for the collision on May 26, 2015, with a blood alcohol content of 0.29%.

Melvin Loomis was charged a year later for allowing his daughter to operate his vehicle, with her driving privileges knowingly revoked. Melvin Loomis was ultimately found not guilty after a trial in 2017.

However, the state Supreme Court Jury which determined this case found him responsible for allowing his daughter to use his vehicle.

 

