Village’s goal: Reopen Williams Street

Progress is finally being made towards repairing the damaged canal wall and re-opening North Williams Street.

Albeit a small step forward, the Whitehall Village Board has decided to contract Chazen Company, an engineering firm, to conduct a preliminary evaluation to set up a “short-term temporary situation to possibly open up Williams Street.”

With a price tag of $7,900, the bid was the most attractive of the three submitted due to its lower price and its primary focus of re-opening the street.

In comparison, another bid by MJ Engineering would cost the village $100,000 simply to figure out what the wall would cost to repair.

“$100,000 without a shovel in the ground,” quipped Mayor Phil Smith.

MJ Engineering estimated that repairs could total $900,000, making the job a million-dollar project.

