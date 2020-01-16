January 17, 2020

January 15, 2020

Ferguson retracts apology

dresden

By Matthew Saari Two weeks after issuing a formal, public apology to town clerk Marcinda Wilbur, Dresden supervisor Paul Ferguson […]

January 15, 2020

Granville man awarded $4.8 million

loomis gibson crash

By PJ Ferguson   David Gibson of Granville has been awarded more than $4.8 million for the 2015 drunk-driving crash […]

January 15, 2020

Village’s goal: Reopen Williams Street

North Williams Closed

By PJ Ferguson Progress is finally being made towards repairing the damaged canal wall and re-opening North Williams Street. Albeit […]

January 15, 2020

Town grilled by residents over bank purchase

td bank

By Matthew Saari The interrogation of local officials which began at a Granville Village Board last Monday continued on Thursday […]

January 15, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. events in the region

mlk

Martin Luther King Jr. events Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the birthday of this influential American civil rights leader. […]

January 14, 2020

Obituary: William Richard Dupont, Jr.

Dupont obit photo

William Richard Dupont, Jr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Albany Medical Center following a long illness. […]

January 10, 2020

Obituary: Mary Forgette Gordon

Rita Gordon obit photo

Mary Rita Gordon, 92, of Whitehall was called home to the Lord on January 8th, 2020 at The Pines Glens […]

January 10, 2020

