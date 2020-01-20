January 20, 2020

Obituary: James Kelly

W ells, VT –  James Kelly (Jim), 76 years of age, of Wells, VT; passed away Friday January 17, 2020 in his home.

Jim was the owner and operator of T.U.F.S. ROD & BIT SHOP INC. He was the areas  well known black smith tool maker by trade, his unparalleled craftsmanship provided tools for both the slate and granite quarries all throughout the east coast and Canada. In his earlier years, residing in Long Island, NY, he began as a steel worker. Later, he became a heavy equipment operator, building roads and working for the highway department for 26 years. During that time, he also built a steady business, providing blacksmithing services repairing pneumatic tools.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jeanie and their children; Barbara Scott (Ken), Colleen Kelly, Jim Kelly (Donnalee), Erin Crossman (Mark) along with 8 grand children and 5 great grand children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Website: www.stjude.org/ .

Friends may call from 6-8pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Burial will be held in the spring at the Wells Cemetery.

 

