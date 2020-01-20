Obituary: Robert Joseph Pekar Sr

R obert Joseph Pekar Sr., 82 of Bonita Springs, Fl. passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at JoAnne’s House in Bonita Springs, Fl. Robert was born September 30, 1937 in Granville, NY son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gelesak) Pekar.

He resided in Calverton, NY from 1967 until 2017 when he and his wife moved to Bonita Springs Florida. Robert graduated from Granville High School in 1955, then joined the US Navy (1955-1963) and was a submariner missile technician for the Navy.

He married his wife Patric ia (Skelly) in 1963. After the Navy he was employed by Grumman from 1963-1996 (upon the closing of the Calverton plant and its relocation to Florida). Upon retirement from Grumman he became an active member of the town of Riverhead.

He was elected to the Riverhead BOE 1976-1979 and served as Vice President of the board during that time. An avid reader and historian, he also enjoyed sailing, painting, carving decoys, and taking long adventurous walks with his loyal Digger. Robert was devoted husband, a fantastic father, proud grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his Loving wife, Patricia Pekar; four children, Robert Pekar Jr. of Mooresville, NC, Jeannette Pekar of Hampton Bays, Andrea Pekar of West Babylon and Andrew Pekar of Lake Grove, as well as his 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; siblings Joseph Pekar of Middle Granville, NY, Frank Pekar of Granville, NY and Mary Firebaugh of West Sacramento, CA.

Robert was predeceased by his sister Joan Kranak of Michigan.

Inurnment will be at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s name may be made to Kent Animal Shelter 2259 River Rd, Calverton, NY 11933. Or Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice 27100 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home.

