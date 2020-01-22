Freed quashes village hall rumor

By Matthew Saari

John Freed, one of the more vocal critics of the village-town joint purchase of the former TD Bank parcel on Main Street, wants to set the record straight.

The site of the current Granville village hall, at 51 Quaker St., is not contaminated with oil.

“Somehow there seems to be a rumor of contamination of the 51 Quaker St. site,” Freed said via email. “There is not a tiny, minuscule portion of a chance that Mayor (Paul) Labas or our village board members are concerned with any spill or (state Department of Environmental Conservation) status at Quaker Street because there is none.”

Freed provided the Sentinel a letter from the DEC, dated March 13, 1995 confirming the same.

“A 1,000-gallon fuel oil tank and a 550-gallon fuel oil tank were removed from this site on Sept. 12, 1994,” the letter reads. “No contamination was noted.”

The letter also indicates soil sample were collected from the excavation pits and analyzed.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.