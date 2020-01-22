January 22, 2020

Granville school test results mixed

While the Granville Central School District boasts high numbers for English Language Arts, Earth Science, Living Environment and U.S. History, in other subjects the 2018-2019 Regents Exam results were far less rosy.

Principal Lisa Meade introduced the data at a Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Over the past three years, the district has seen scores for physics drop from a 100% passing rate in 2016-2017 to 87% in 2017-2018 and plummet to 62% in 2018-2019, leaving Granville with the second-worst physics score in Washington County.

The declining grades do not end there.

Algebra 2 scores dropped from a 100% passing rate in 2017-2018 to a 64% passing rate in 2018-2019, the lowest rate in the county.

Chemistry exam scores were also the lowest in the county, with a 38% passing rate, up only three points from 2017-2018’s 35% rate.

 

