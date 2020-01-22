Ice fishing derbies revving up

V ermont may be famous for its flowing maple syrup and rolling Green Mountains most of the year, but during the winter, it’s all about ice-fishing.

Vermonters and out-of-state sportsmen have taken to the various waterbodies across the Green Mountain State to catch yellow perch, walleye, northern pike, brown trout and more.

They’ll have a chance to show off their skills at 21 derbies registered with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Here’s a look at upcoming events:

Benson

The Benson Fish and Game Club is hosting its Down Home Derby on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21 and 22. Eligible species are northern pike, walleye, bass, trout, yellow perch and others caught from midnight on Saturday to Sunday at 2 p.m. in all legal Vermont waterbodies and Lake Champlain. Check-in headquarters is at the Benson Town Office. All fish must be on the scales before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3. Derby tickets are $20 and are available until noon on Saturday, Feb. 2. For more information, contact Thomas Bartholomew at 802-537-2468 or [email protected]

Poultney

The Poultney Fish and Game Club hosts its annual Frosty Derby on Sunday, Feb. 9, on Lake St. Catherine. Eligible species are brown trout, lake trout, large- and smallmouth bass, northern pike, rainbow trout and yellow perch caught on Lake St. Catherine from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Check-in is at Lake St. Catherine State Park. All fish must be checked in by 4 p.m. on Sunday. Derby tickets are $10 and are available until 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. For more information, contact Edward Harmon at 802-267-9111.

Castleton

The Castleton Lions Club is sponsoring its 42nd annual Lake Bomoseen Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, on Lake Bomoseen. Eligible species are brown trout, large- and smallmouth bass, northern pike, and yellow perch caught from 6 a.m. on Saturday to Sunday at 3 p.m. on Lake Bomoseen. Check-in is at Crystal Beach on Vermont Route 30. All fish must be checked in by 3 p.m. on Sunday. Derby tickets are $20 and are available until noon on Saturday. For more information, contact John Burke at 802-236-3715.

Fair Haven

The Fair Haven Rotary is sponsoring the 48th annual Great Benson Fishing Derby on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23. All legal species caught in all legal Vermont waterbodies and Lake Champlain from dawn on Saturday to Sunday at 3 p.m. are eligible. Check-in is at Crystal Beach on Vermont Route 30. All fish must be checked in by 3 p.m. on Sunday. Derby tickets are $10 for youth ages 12 and under and $25 for adults. For more information, contact Dave Calvi at 802-265-3640.

