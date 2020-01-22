January 22, 2020

State investigating pig

B y PJ Ferguson

 

The pig that took Washington County by storm a couple weeks ago has been identified.

Wilbur is part-pot belly pig, and while he is certainly not feral, his behavior is wild.

He can be seen walking on the side of the road on County Route 12 almost daily. While Wilbur’s home is on Beckett Road under the care of David Woodruff, the pig spends much of his time visiting his friends at the neighboring Amish farms.

Not a fan of fences, Wilbur hops a three-foot barricade after his morning feeding and returns at night for dinner. While his intent is harmless, and Wilbur is a respectful pedestrian, keeping to the side of the road rather than in the middle of it, he caught the attention of New York State.

The State Department of Agriculture and Markets fixed their focus on Wilbur after catching his mug on the front of all the Manchester Newspapers publications.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
January 23, 2020

Classifieds 01/23/20

Classifides 1_22_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 23, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/22/20

518 Wheels 1_24_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 22, 2020

Obituary: Roger T. White

Roger T White

Middle Granville, NY – Roger Thurman White, age 85, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, […]

January 22, 2020

State investigating pig

wild pig

By PJ Ferguson   The pig that took Washington County by storm a couple weeks ago has been identified. Wilbur […]

January 22, 2020

Whitehall Regents exam results ‘excellent’

WHS

By PJ Ferguson     Whitehall Central School District’s passing rates were impressively high for the 2018-2019 school year, nearly […]

January 22, 2020

Granville school test results mixed

Granville High School

By PJ Ferguson   While the Granville Central School District boasts high numbers for English Language Arts, Earth Science, Living […]

January 22, 2020

Ice fishing derbies revving up

Ice fishing

Vermont may be famous for its flowing maple syrup and rolling Green Mountains most of the year, but during the […]

January 20, 2020

Obituary: James Kelly

James Kelly obit photo

Wells, VT –  James Kelly (Jim), 76 years of age, of Wells, VT; passed away Friday January 17, 2020 in […]

January 20, 2020

Obituary: Robert Joseph Pekar Sr

Robert Joseph Pekar Sr obit photo

Robert Joseph Pekar Sr., 82 of  Bonita Springs, Fl. passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at JoAnne’s House in Bonita […]

January 17, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/17/20

Lakes_1_17_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/17/20

FreePress_1_17_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/17/20

Lakes Class 1_17_20.pdf-web.pdf