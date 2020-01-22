State investigating pig

B y PJ Ferguson

The pig that took Washington County by storm a couple weeks ago has been identified.

Wilbur is part-pot belly pig, and while he is certainly not feral, his behavior is wild.

He can be seen walking on the side of the road on County Route 12 almost daily. While Wilbur’s home is on Beckett Road under the care of David Woodruff, the pig spends much of his time visiting his friends at the neighboring Amish farms.

Not a fan of fences, Wilbur hops a three-foot barricade after his morning feeding and returns at night for dinner. While his intent is harmless, and Wilbur is a respectful pedestrian, keeping to the side of the road rather than in the middle of it, he caught the attention of New York State.

The State Department of Agriculture and Markets fixed their focus on Wilbur after catching his mug on the front of all the Manchester Newspapers publications.

