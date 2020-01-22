Whitehall Regents exam results ‘excellent’

B y PJ Ferguson

Whitehall Central School District’s passing rates were impressively high for the 2018-2019 school year, nearly across the board, in the State Regents Exam scoring now available on the Department of Education’s website.

With a 100% passing rate in geometry, 97% in algebra I and 96% in U.S history, Whitehall had much to be proud of.

For physics, Whitehall boasted a 100% passing rate, Algebra II a 91% rate and chemistry 86%, more than double Granville’s rate.

“We did excellent,” said Whitehall superintendent Patrick Dee. “We killed it.”

Dee noted that the graduation rates over the past three years have increased significantly. In the 2016-2017 school year, the graduation rate was at 65%, in the next year it rose to 78% and last year it soared to 86%.

Dee credits Whitehall’s success to one word: “opportunity.”

