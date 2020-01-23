January 23, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/22/20

518 Wheels 1_24_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 22, 2020

Obituary: Roger T. White

Roger T White

Middle Granville, NY – Roger Thurman White, age 85, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, […]

January 22, 2020

State investigating pig

wild pig

By PJ Ferguson   The pig that took Washington County by storm a couple weeks ago has been identified. Wilbur […]

January 22, 2020

Freed quashes village hall rumor

village hall

By Matthew Saari John Freed, one of the more vocal critics of the village-town joint purchase of the former TD […]

January 22, 2020

Whitehall Regents exam results ‘excellent’

WHS

By PJ Ferguson     Whitehall Central School District’s passing rates were impressively high for the 2018-2019 school year, nearly […]

January 22, 2020

Granville school test results mixed

Granville High School

By PJ Ferguson   While the Granville Central School District boasts high numbers for English Language Arts, Earth Science, Living […]

January 22, 2020

Ice fishing derbies revving up

Ice fishing

Vermont may be famous for its flowing maple syrup and rolling Green Mountains most of the year, but during the […]

January 20, 2020

Obituary: James Kelly

James Kelly obit photo

Wells, VT –  James Kelly (Jim), 76 years of age, of Wells, VT; passed away Friday January 17, 2020 in […]

January 20, 2020

Obituary: Robert Joseph Pekar Sr

Robert Joseph Pekar Sr obit photo

Robert Joseph Pekar Sr., 82 of  Bonita Springs, Fl. passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at JoAnne’s House in Bonita […]

January 17, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/17/20

Lakes_1_17_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/17/20

FreePress_1_17_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/17/20

Lakes Class 1_17_20.pdf-web.pdf