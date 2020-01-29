January 29, 2020

Athletic club up for sale

B y PJ Ferguson

 

The Whitehall Athletic Club is up for sale, according to a listing on Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ website.

Located at 62 Poultney Street in the village of Whitehall, the former Armory is listed for $465,000, touting its 10,800-square-feet event space, coded for 750 people. The property’s value is assessed at $400,000 with 2020’s property tax bill totaling $17,621.

Owner Gregory Gross purchased the building from New York State on auction in December 2011 for $165,000.

The listing has been posted for 82 days, according to listing agent Davies-Davies and Associates.

Gross has used the space for a variety of purposes. Day-to-day, members of the club utilize the gym on the basement floor of the building. At night, the main hall could be used for anything from mixed martial arts fights, to community benefits to big concerts with lights and staging.

 

