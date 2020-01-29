GPS to guide students, buses

B y PJ Ferguson

A new global positioning system (GPS) and student identification program will be implemented district-wide for Granville schools to increase safety and efficiency with transporting students by bus.

The new system, Tyler Drive, provides bus drivers with a GPS tablet that allows navigation for each bus’s route and ensures students are disembarking at the appropriate stops. Each student will be given an identification card to swipe when getting on and off the bus.

Parents will be allowed to check via website or by an app on their phones to see if their kids got on the bus and if they arrived home.

If a student enters the wrong bus, the driver will be notified when the child scans in.

School superintendent Thomas McGurl said bus drivers have already been trained and the tablets are already installed on the buses.

This week, ID’s will begin being issued, starting with third graders.

Lanyards will be provided as well, to help students keep their ID’s from getting lost. If students lose their ID’s, they will be given new ones as they are printed on site.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.