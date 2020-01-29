January 29, 2020

GPS to guide students, buses

B y PJ Ferguson

 

A new global positioning system (GPS) and student identification program will be implemented district-wide for Granville schools to increase safety and efficiency with transporting students by bus.

The new system, Tyler Drive, provides bus drivers with a GPS tablet that allows navigation for each bus’s route and ensures students are disembarking at the appropriate stops. Each student will be given an identification card to swipe when getting on and off the bus.

Parents will be allowed to check via website or by an app on their phones to see if their kids got on the bus and if they arrived home.

If a student enters the wrong bus, the driver will be notified when the child scans in.

School superintendent Thomas McGurl said bus drivers have already been trained and the tablets are already installed on the buses.

This week, ID’s will begin being issued, starting with third graders.

Lanyards will be provided as well, to help students keep their ID’s from getting lost. If students lose their ID’s, they will be given new ones as they are printed on site.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
January 30, 2020

Classifieds 01/30/20

Classifides 1_29_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 30, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/29/20

518 Wheels 1_31_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 29, 2020

Obituary: William B. Decker Jr.

William B Decker Jr obit photo

Granville, NY – William Benjamen Decker, Jr., age 73, of Granville passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Glens Falls […]

January 29, 2020

Athletic club up for sale

Armory 2

By PJ Ferguson   The Whitehall Athletic Club is up for sale, according to a listing on Howard Hanna Real […]

January 29, 2020

Tatko investigating village, town

td bank

By Matthew Saari Former mayoral candidate Bob Tatko is investigating both the village and town of Granville in connection with […]

January 29, 2020

Whitehall principal suspended: ‘serious concerns’

WHS

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall Junior-Senior High School principal Jeff Keller has been placed on administrative leave because of “some […]

January 29, 2020

GPS to guide students, buses

back to school

By PJ Ferguson   A new global positioning system (GPS) and student identification program will be implemented district-wide for Granville […]

January 29, 2020

Woodchuck Fest this Saturday

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

In honor of Groundhog Day, every year West Pawlet sponsors its Woodchuck Festival. This year’s event is the town’s 17th […]

January 24, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/24/20

Lakes Class 1_24_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 24, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/24/20

Lakes_1_24_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 24, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/24/20

FreePress_1_24_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 23, 2020

Classifieds 01/23/20

Classifides 1_22_20.pdf-web.pdf