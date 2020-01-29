January 29, 2020

Obituary: Ellen Jean Mackey

W est Pawlet, Vermont – Ellen Jean Mackey, formerly of West Pawlet, Vermont passed away in Rutland, VT on January 28, 2020. Ellen was born on May 27, 1944 to Wayne and Barbara Harrington of  Danby, VT and eventually West Pawlet, VT. She attended Granville High School in Granville,  NY and married Toyvia Nunn Mackey of Sandgate, VT in 1960.

Ellen will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and as someone truly devoted to serving others. She touched the lives of many through her work at Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council (B.R.O.C), Pawlet School Lunch Program, private homecare for the elderly, and finally as care coordinator at The Elms long-term care home in Poultney, VT.

Ellen’s happiest days were spent with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, camping, and yarn creations. Over the years, she hand-crafted hundreds of unique crocheted afghans and other special gifts for family, friends, and for raffle donations to various charities. With an equal passion for pets, Ellen provided a safe haven for birds (her favorite) as well as dogs and cats that often became a welcomed part of the family.

Ellen will be dearly missed by her survivors including her four sons: Dan and his wife Deb of Poultney, VT, Tim and his wife Sue of Rupert, VT, Joe of Rutland, and Scott and his wife Donna of Granville, NY as well as 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 1st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Robert M King Funeral Home 23 Church Street Granville, NY. A potluck reception will follow at 5:00 at the Granville American Legion Hall on 10 Columbus Street in Granville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.



