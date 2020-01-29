January 29, 2020

Whitehall principal suspended: ‘serious concerns’

B y PJ Ferguson

 

Whitehall Junior-Senior High School principal Jeff Keller has been placed on administrative leave because of “some serious concerns about a situation” in the school district.

High school principal Jeff Keller

The move was announced in a letter sent out to the community by school superintendent Patrick Dee, who said an investigation is ongoing.

Working with the district superintendent of BOCES, James Dexter, and the State Education Department, Dee began an investigation and, as a result, Keller was suspended with pay.

Dee has been tight-lipped on the specifics of the investigation thus far.

“I am not in a position that I can share any additional information with you, except to say that our investigation is still underway, and that I continue to work with our school attorney, Mr. Dexter from BOCES and the State Education Department to ensure that our investigation is full and complete,” wrote Dee in the statement.

Keller did not reply to an email requesting comment.

It should be noted that law enforcement is not involved in the investigation.

Vice principal Ethan Burgess will take charge as a search for an interim principal will commence in the meantime.

 

