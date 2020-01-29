Woodchuck Fest this Saturday

I n honor of Groundhog Day, every year West Pawlet sponsors its Woodchuck Festival. This year’s event is the town’s 17th and it will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mettawee Community School on Vermont Route 153.

The festival features exciting activities for young and old, including Valentine and Super Bowl raffles, a silent auction, great food and shopping.

“It’s a family event with vendors who cater to everyone,” said Morgan Hosley, festival organizer. “You can come out and have a great meal, and kids can color while you shop.”

The Kid’s Corner will have activities to engage children, including a coloring contest and a visit from the West Pawlet Woodchuck, who will arrive via a big red engine, weather permitting, at 1 p.m. Mr. Woodchuck – awakened from his winter slumber especially for the festival – will be greeted by Hosley, West Pawlet’s own “Fire Woman.”

The Rupert/Mettowee Valley 4-H Club will run a bottle drive from 9 a.m. to noon, so bring your empty bottles and cans with you.

The Woodchuck Kitchen will offer chuckburgers, chuckdoggies, woodchuck stew, corn chowder, macaroni and cheese, beverages and donuts at family-friendly prices.

The centerpiece of the festival is always the Woodchuck Market Place and Artists Gallery that showcases regional crafts and local products. Woodchuck vendors always provide beautiful things to entice Woodchuck shoppers: Keith Southworth and his wood crafts, maple products from Lewis’ Sugar House and much more. At least 25 vendors are expected. For last-minute information, call Morgan at 802-683-5367 or email her at [email protected]

The Woodchuck Festival is a fundraiser sponsored jointly by the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

Mettawee Community School is located at 5788 Vermont Route 153, West Pawlet, Vermont.

