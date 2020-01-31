January 31, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/31/20

North Country Freepress – 01/31/20

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/31/20

Classifieds 01/30/20

January 29, 2020

Obituary: William B. Decker Jr.

Granville, NY – William Benjamen Decker, Jr., age 73, of Granville passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Glens Falls […]

January 29, 2020

Athletic club up for sale

By PJ Ferguson   The Whitehall Athletic Club is up for sale, according to a listing on Howard Hanna Real […]

January 29, 2020

Obituary: Ellen Jean Mackey

West Pawlet, Vermont – Ellen Jean Mackey, formerly of West Pawlet, Vermont passed away in Rutland, VT on January 28, […]

January 29, 2020

Tatko investigating village, town

By Matthew Saari Former mayoral candidate Bob Tatko is investigating both the village and town of Granville in connection with […]

January 29, 2020

Whitehall principal suspended: ‘serious concerns’

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall Junior-Senior High School principal Jeff Keller has been placed on administrative leave because of “some […]

January 29, 2020

GPS to guide students, buses

By PJ Ferguson   A new global positioning system (GPS) and student identification program will be implemented district-wide for Granville […]

January 29, 2020

Woodchuck Fest this Saturday

In honor of Groundhog Day, every year West Pawlet sponsors its Woodchuck Festival. This year’s event is the town’s 17th […]

January 24, 2020

Lakes Classifieds – 01/24/20

