Obituary: Mitchell “Mitch” L. LaChapelle

Mitchell “Mitch” L. LaChapelle passed away peacefully in Fort Edward, NY, while residing in Fort Hudson Nursing Home, on January 30th, 2020. Mitchell was 83.

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Beverley A. “Fish” LaChapelle; siblings, Rodney “Joe” LaChapelle, of Whitehall, NY, and James Burke of Alplaus; children, Bruce and Pamela LaChapelle, Ronald and Lisa LaChapelle, and Russell and Rachel LaChapelle; grandchildren, Brad M. LaChapelle, Katrina A. LaChapelle, Tyler J. LaChapelle, and Matthew R. LaChapelle; great grandchildren, Bentley M. LaChapelle and Raelynn I. LaChapelle. Mitchell is preceded in death by his daughter Julie A. LaChapelle, Marvin M. LaChapelle, Elaine Barrows, and Evelyn Van Guilder.

Mitchell was born on September 26, 1936 in Ticonderoga, NY to Mitchell and Bertha E. “Bassette” LaChapelle. Step parents Wilbur and Mary “Bessette” Gordon who raised him from a young child. Mitchell graduated from Whitehall High School in 1955 with his high school diploma. Mitchell married Beverly A. Fish, the love of his life, in 1958. Mitchell and Beverly resided in Whitehall, NY where Mitchell began working for Delaware and Hudson Rail Road until 1962. Mitchell spent the next 25 years working at General Electric in Fort Edward, NY. Mitchell retired from Astro-Valcour in 1998. He also served in the Army National Guard for several years.

During the morning hours, Mitchell would enjoy having a cup of coffee and reading the newspaper, typically accompanied with the morning news. He loved to take care of his many outdoor projects; watering the flower beds, taking care of his large garden, and taking care of the local critters. He always took great pride in maintaining a pristine property. Mitchell loved having dogs, one of which, Toby, was his favorite. When Mitchell was not working in the yard, he loved fishing with his sons and grandchildren at local lakes and ponds. He was always known to call fish a “little one” even if they were big. He always loved to do puzzles during the winter months. He was also a die-hard fan of the New York Giants and enjoyed watching their games whether they had a good season or not.

Friends and family may call from 12 to 3 pm Saturday February 8, 2020, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams St., Whitehall N.Y. A wake service will be held at 2:30pm at the funeral home by Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. A celebration of life will be held following the services at the Railyard Taproom and Restaurant 209 Broadway, Whitehall.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hoffman and the C.R. Wood cancer center team for the compassionate care over many years. We would also like to thank the Ft. Hudson Nursing home and Saratoga Hospice through the last few weeks for their guidance, care and professionalism, it was very appreciated.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Saratoga Hospice and the SPCA of upstate N.Y.

