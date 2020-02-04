February 4, 2020

Obituary: Jeanne K. Gilbert

J eanne K. Gilbert (Kirner) of Ocean Grove and Clifton, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, (88) passed away on February 3, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bizub Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton with Parastas at 4:30 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, February 7, starting with a prayer before church at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Byzantine Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cathedral Chapel, 415 Lackawanna Avenue, Woodland Park, N.J. Internment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Born on August 23, 1931, to Alfred J. Kirner and Dorothy A. Kirner (Behr) in Jersey City, N.J., Jeanne Charlotte Kirner graduated from Rutherford High School in 1949 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jersey City State College in 1953. She went on to teach elementary education first in Kearney and then for many years in Montclair, NJ. Her teaching career lasted 42 years with her retiring in 1994. She made many long lasting friendships at Northeast where she taught grades K through 3. She was an active member of the Montclair Education Association and joined NJREA upon retirement. Her dedication to education inspired her daughter to follow in her footsteps becoming a teacher and then an administrator. Jeanne loved animals and enjoyed having a pet in the house, from Kita to Buddy each one was loved and cared for by her.  She also enjoyed theater and was a member of the Montclair Operetta Club where she met her future husband. Joe and Jeanne were married on August 6, 1966 at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Byzantine Catholic Church. Jeanne spent her summers at the Jersey Shore with her family and eventually moved to Ocean Grove with her husband and sister, Patsy. There are many happy memories from MOC, OG, and Granville, NY. She is a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Passaic, N.J. She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Patricia  E. Kirner. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, Joseph M. Gilbert, devoted daughter, Eileen P. Gilbert, beloved sister-in-law, Frances G. Sweet, and many in-laws she called family. Donations can be made to MFEE, mfee.org or 100 Chestnut St, Montclair, N.J. 07042.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
February 4, 2020

Obituary: Jeanne K. Gilbert

Jeanne K. Gilbert (Kirner) of Ocean Grove and Clifton, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, (88) passed away on February 3, […]

February 4, 2020

Obituary: Rev. James C. Peterson

Peterson obit photo

Rev. James C. Peterson Granville, NY – James Clement Peterson (1945-2020), son of Clement and Doris Peterson of Scarsdale, NY, […]

February 3, 2020

Obituary: Mitchell “Mitch” L. LaChapelle

LaChapelle, Mitchell obit photo

 Mitchell “Mitch” L. LaChapelle passed away peacefully in Fort Edward, NY, while residing in Fort Hudson Nursing Home, on January […]

February 3, 2020

Obituary: Donald Steven Rogers

Don Rogers obit photo

Hampton, N.Y. – Donald Steven Rogers (Don) went to be with the Angels on January 14, 2020.  He fought a […]

January 31, 2020

North Country Freepress – 01/31/20

FreePress_1_31_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 31, 2020

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/31/20

Lakes_1_31_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 30, 2020

Classifieds 01/30/20

Classifides 1_29_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 30, 2020

518 Wheels – 01/29/20

518 Wheels 1_31_20.pdf-web.pdf
January 29, 2020

Obituary: William B. Decker Jr.

William B Decker Jr obit photo

Granville, NY – William Benjamen Decker, Jr., age 73, of Granville passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Glens Falls […]

January 29, 2020

Athletic club up for sale

Armory 2

By PJ Ferguson   The Whitehall Athletic Club is up for sale, according to a listing on Howard Hanna Real […]

January 29, 2020

Obituary: Ellen Jean Mackey

Mackey obit photo

West Pawlet, Vermont – Ellen Jean Mackey, formerly of West Pawlet, Vermont passed away in Rutland, VT on January 28, […]

January 29, 2020

Tatko investigating village, town

td bank

By Matthew Saari Former mayoral candidate Bob Tatko is investigating both the village and town of Granville in connection with […]