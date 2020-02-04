Obituary: Jeanne K. Gilbert

J eanne K. Gilbert (Kirner) of Ocean Grove and Clifton, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, (88) passed away on February 3, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bizub Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton with Parastas at 4:30 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, February 7, starting with a prayer before church at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Byzantine Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cathedral Chapel, 415 Lackawanna Avenue, Woodland Park, N.J. Internment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Born on August 23, 1931, to Alfred J. Kirner and Dorothy A. Kirner (Behr) in Jersey City, N.J., Jeanne Charlotte Kirner graduated from Rutherford High School in 1949 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jersey City State College in 1953. She went on to teach elementary education first in Kearney and then for many years in Montclair, NJ. Her teaching career lasted 42 years with her retiring in 1994. She made many long lasting friendships at Northeast where she taught grades K through 3. She was an active member of the Montclair Education Association and joined NJREA upon retirement. Her dedication to education inspired her daughter to follow in her footsteps becoming a teacher and then an administrator. Jeanne loved animals and enjoyed having a pet in the house, from Kita to Buddy each one was loved and cared for by her. She also enjoyed theater and was a member of the Montclair Operetta Club where she met her future husband. Joe and Jeanne were married on August 6, 1966 at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Byzantine Catholic Church. Jeanne spent her summers at the Jersey Shore with her family and eventually moved to Ocean Grove with her husband and sister, Patsy. There are many happy memories from MOC, OG, and Granville, NY. She is a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Passaic, N.J. She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Patricia E. Kirner. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, Joseph M. Gilbert, devoted daughter, Eileen P. Gilbert, beloved sister-in-law, Frances G. Sweet, and many in-laws she called family. Donations can be made to MFEE, mfee.org or 100 Chestnut St, Montclair, N.J. 07042.

