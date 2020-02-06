Classifides 2_6_20.pdf-web
February 6, 2020
Jeanne K. Gilbert (Kirner) of Ocean Grove and Clifton, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, (88) passed away on February 3, […]
Rev. James C. Peterson Granville, NY – James Clement Peterson (1945-2020), son of Clement and Doris Peterson of Scarsdale, NY, […]
Mitchell “Mitch” L. LaChapelle passed away peacefully in Fort Edward, NY, while residing in Fort Hudson Nursing Home, on January […]
Hampton, N.Y. – Donald Steven Rogers (Don) went to be with the Angels on January 14, 2020. He fought a […]