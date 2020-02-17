Obituary: Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw

South Glens Falls-Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw, 61, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at her home on February 15, 2020. Her family and a dear friend were at her side as she sadly lost her courageous battle with cancer.

Lori was born on October 21, 1958. She was the daughter of the late William and Norma (Williams) Bruce.

She enjoyed playing the clarinet and playing with her pets and neighborhood friends as a child, spending many years as a Girl Scout.

She graduated from Whitehall High School and went to work at General Electric in Fort Edward. After they closed, she worked for several years at the Queensbury Branch of The Glens Falls National Bank.

She was a member of The United Methodist Church of South Glens Falls and formed a special bond with many there.

Lori loved to ride motorcycles with her husband, taking several special road trips to Sturgis and Laconia. She enjoyed camping, hiking, crafting, reading, puzzles and let’s not forget Purple. But her favorite thing was spending time with her family and friends. Known as “Grammy Purple”, she had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren, with many family memories made at the poolside of her home. Lori also had an exceptional love for cats. She had many over the years, with her latest baby of 16 years “Bandit” having preceded her to Heaven this past summer to pave the way.

Lori will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Beside her parents, she is predeceased by her nephew Michael Scott Rozell.

She is survived by her husband George (Ernie) Dashnaw; her sons Jamie Paddock and his wife Kristie and Christopher Paddock, both of Whitehall; step-sons George Dashnaw III and Benjamin Dashnaw and his wife Kristen, of South Glens Falls; sister Lisa Juckett and husband Frank of Clemons; a nephew Stephen Rozell of Whitehall; Great nephews Landon Rozell, Layden Rozell & Paxton Rozell; grandchildren Benjamin Dashnaw II, Kara Dashnaw, Brody Dashnaw, Michael Dashnaw of South Glens Falls and Khloe Paddock of Whitehall ; and several special friends, far too many to list.

Family and friends may call from 3pm – 6pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, N.Y.

There will be a Church Service and then a Celebration of Life starting at 6pm at the church.

A graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.