Obituary: Martin H. Kelly

W ells, VT – On February 13,2020 Martin Henry Kelly, 76, passed away at Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York due to complications following a stroke.

H e was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 5, 1943, the son of James and Dorothy (Vandenburg) Kelly. He is predeceased by them and his older brother Ed.

Marty is survived by his sixteen-year partner, Patty Tobin, his brother Jim Kelly (Rhoda), his sister-in-law Lorraine Kelly and several nieces and nephews, as well as Patty’s three children, their spouses and five grandchildren.

Marty was a talented football, basketball and track athlete before he graduated from Granville High School in 1963. He was an Army veteran, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia and stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Following graduation from Southern New Hampshire College he was employed as an accountant for several area businesses before retiring as a budget analyst for the U. S. government at Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet, New York.

He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He and Patty traveled throughout the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as several European trips. Winters were spent in Estero, Florida, and summers in their Wells, Vermont home.

Grandchildren will miss his fishing, bike riding, car washing and chess playing advice. Now, we celebrate him home.

A funeral service with full Military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 AM. Friends may call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11AM – 12:45PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

