February 17, 2020

Obituary: Stanley L. “Bug” Hurley

G ranville, NY – Stanley L. “Bug” Hurley, age 73, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Granville following a long illness.

Stanley was born on September 1, 1946 in Granville, New York, the son of the late Stanley L. and Mary (Hicks) Hurley.

Stanley became known to the world as “Bug” when his sister Joanne failed to properly pronounce ‘brother’. It stuck forever. The family listed his three loves as his family, dogs, and his Harley. They felt secure that family was first, but the other two were a toss up on any given day.

Bug loved riding his Harley with his friends fondly known as “the crew.” There were many happy memories made on the annual Laconia trip, which he looked forward to every year. While many will remember Bug as the proverbial ‘Harley guy”, an image of tough and gruff he loved to cultivate, he was really a sweet, loving and gentle man.

In his memories he will hold fondly the time he and his brother George spent together coaching the K of C Little League team.

Bug  was predeceased by his parents and a sister Marjorie. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: George Hurley (Tammy) of Hudson Falls, twin brother Douglas and Daniel Hurley of Granville, Mary Ramey of Granville and Joanne Reid (Jim) of West Pawlet. He was blessed with many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A graveside burial service will be held in the spring at the Rupert Street Cemetery in Rupert, VT.

The family has suggested that those wishing to remember Bug can make memorial contributions to Slate Valley Center, 10421 State Route 40, Granville, NY 12832 or the Granville Rescue Squad. POB 153, Granville, NY 12832.

Special thanks are extended to his nieces Samantha, Tanya and Jackie and nephew TJ for their assistance during Bug’s illness.

