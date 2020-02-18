Obituary: James W. Mead Jr.

Hampton, NY – James W. Mead Jr. passed away following a long illness.

Jim was born on November 10, 1960 in Granville, New York the son of James and Patricia (Matteson) Mead.

Jim was a proud veteran of the US Army serving from 1981-1985. His time was divided between El Paso, TX and Germany.

He worked at Commonwealth Plywood as a forklift operator. He had many outside interests which included hunting, fishing, camping, horseshoes, four wheeling, and paintball. The thing in common with all his pursuits was that he loved doing them with family and friends. He would frequently utilize his carpentry skills on different building projects.

He was a member of VASA (ATV club) from 1988-1991, a member of the Hampton Head Hunters (Paintball) from 1985-1989, involved in the Hampton Haunted House for many years, bowled in leagues at Fair Haven Lanes, a member of the North American Hunting Club, Poultney Valley Snowmobile Devils and very important to him a fireman at the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department from 1987 to present.

Jim was predeceased by his mother Patricia Matteson and his stepmother Linda Mead and a grandson Abel Lee Seagren (Bailey’s son). Left to cherish his memory are his father James W. Mead Sr. and his beloved daughters: Bailey and Jesslyn Mead. He will be missed by his siblings: Gary Mead (Brenda) Eric Mead, Wendy Nelson (David)Melissa Miller and Ellen Mead. He was blessed with nieces and nephews: Chad (Caroline) Mead, Joseph Mead, Rachel, Rebekah, Kristi and Ethan Nelson, and Ashley Miller and grand niece and nephew Michael Olave and Noelle Williams.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY .Following the visitation at the funeral home there will be a continuation of the Celebration of Life at the Hampton Fire House, 2520 County Route 18 in Hampton.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial contributions be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Hampton Fire Department, POB 34, Hampton, NY 12837

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

