February 19, 2020

Obituary: William J. Moore

P awlet, Vermont – William J Moore, 91, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on February 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born in Pawlet, Vermont on October 26, 1928, the son of William and Alice (Faxon) Moore, on the family farm.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Pawlet, Vermont. He worked the family arm until 1973 at which time he went to work for Woodlawn Farm until he retired in 1994. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, snowmobiling, and going to deer camp. In his retirement he enjoyed rebuilding vintage farm equipment and small engines and “holding court” with all the farmers in the Pawlet Valley!

Bill is survived by his nephews, William Young, David (Glenda) Young, John (Lisa) Moore and his nieces Elaine (Ray) Atnip and Carol Moore. His great nephews and nieces, Adam Young, Ethan, Megan and Kayla Moore and his best friends, Fred (Shorty) Stone and Tim Leach. Mr. Moore was predeceased by his parents, his brother John F. Moore and his sisters Elizabeth Moore and Carolyn Young.

Following his wishes, there will be no calling hours and the service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

