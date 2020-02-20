Obituary: Helene Dianne Gravelle

Middle Granville, NY – Helene Dianne Gravelle, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the home she loved surrounded by loving family.

Dianne was born on December 4, 1945 in Granville, New York the cherished daughter of the late Wilbur and Olive “Susie” (Hyde) Chapman.

Dianne has been a topic of conversation since she was born, as the only girl with four older brothers. As Dianne grew older, she danced in shows with her brother Bruce and was a hit in New York City.

As a teenager, Mom could be found at Nanny & Papa’s snack bar or Chapman’s Store working hard to serve the customers. At 17 Diane married the love of her life, Ron Gravelle. Together they raised four children and supported the beautiful, talented local community in a variety of ways.

Dianne held a carnival in the backyard to raise money for muscular dystrophy. She worked tirelessly at the Middle Granville carnival for years, put on dinners to raise money for the firehouse. Dianne’s proudest moment came when she asked the Middle Granville Fire Department if she could put on dances for teens at the firehouse. When they said yes, Friday Night Fever was born. For five years she supervised, loved, danced and laughed, all which raising thousands of dollars for the Middle Granville Fire Department. She called her best friends and got them on board to help. Not only did they raise lots of money for the department, but she and Ron raised a generation of teenagers who will always remember Friday Night Fever.

If you didn’t know Dianne through the snack bar, Chapman’s Store or Friday Nigh Fever, you probably did from her many years of working at Scotties, AJ’s or LaFlamme’s. She was happiest helping others and did so with a smile on her face. Up until Dianne’s passing, she was thinking of others-directing her children to be sure to thanks a long list of people who have helped her. She loved her family and friends deeply and will be missed incredibly.

Dianne is predeceased by her parents, three brothers Charlie Darius, Bruce Chapman and Brian Chapman and her beloved husband Ron. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Roxanne Greene (Tony) of Poultney, Ronelle Gravelle of Granville, Renee Liebig (Kenneth) of Hebron and Richard Gravelle (Jeanine) of New Berk, NC. She was blessed with eighteen grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Dianne is also survived by her oldest brother Dick Chapman of Middle Granville.

Dianne always loved having a dog around the house but couldn’t care for one in the last few months. When she met Bo, Ronelle’s dog, she was smitten. Bo became a companion and protector that Dianne loved.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville with the Rev. Jerry McKinney presiding. Friends may call from 2 – 4:15 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Penrhyn Engine and Hose Company, POB 50 Middle Granville, NY 12849 in honor of Friday Night Fever.

