Obituary: Rachel LaBounty Daigle

Rachel LaBounty Daigle, of Granville, NY passed away Sunday, February 23rd. She was 79 years old. She was kind, big hearted, and larger than life. Rachel was a bit mischievous. Some might say she was the straw that stirred the drink. Rachel loved dancing, country music, and yard sales. She also enjoyed the VFW where she wanted to sit on the highest stool having a rum and coke. Rachel touched the lives of so many. She was an amazing caretaker and seemed to have the perfect remedy when she would explain, “It is a long way from your heart.” Rachel always put everyone else’s needs before her own. This was exemplified by the extreme devotion she gave to her husband, Ronald of 63 years. It was a devotion unlike any other. Rachel was predeceased by her daughter Cindy Alexander (Milton, KY) and her husband Ronald Daigle. Rachel leaves behind, 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Calling hours will be 1:30-4:45pm on Friday, February 28th at King’s Funeral Home. Services will be held 5:00-6:00. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region. You can go to the following website < https://rmhcofalbany.org/how-to-help/donate> or mail your donation to, RMHC, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.

