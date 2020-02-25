February 25, 2020

Obituary: Rachel LaBounty Daigle

Rachel LaBounty Daigle, of Granville, NY passed away Sunday, February 23rd. She was 79 years old. She was kind, big hearted, and larger than life. Rachel was a bit mischievous. Some might say she was the straw that stirred the  drink. Rachel loved dancing, country music, and yard sales. She also enjoyed the VFW where she wanted to sit on the highest stool having a rum and coke. Rachel touched the lives of so many. She was an amazing caretaker and seemed to have the perfect remedy when she would explain, “It is a long way from your heart.” Rachel always put everyone else’s needs before her own. This was exemplified by the extreme devotion she gave to her husband, Ronald of 63 years. It was a devotion unlike any other. Rachel was predeceased by her daughter Cindy Alexander (Milton, KY) and her husband Ronald Daigle. Rachel leaves behind, 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Calling hours will be 1:30-4:45pm on Friday, February 28th at King’s Funeral Home. Services will be held 5:00-6:00. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region. You can go to the following website < https://rmhcofalbany.org/how-to-help/donate> or mail your donation to, RMHC, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.

 

February 20, 2020

Obituary: Helene Dianne Gravelle

Helene Dianne Gravelle obit photo

Middle Granville, NY – Helene Dianne Gravelle, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the home she […]

February 19, 2020

Obituary: William J. Moore

Pawlet, Vermont – William J Moore, 91, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on February 17, 2020 after a […]

February 18, 2020

Obituary: James W. Mead Jr.

James W Mead Jr obit photo

Hampton, NY – James W. Mead Jr. passed away following a long illness. Jim was born on November 10, 1960 […]

February 18, 2020

Obituary: Helen M. Mead

Granville, NY – Helen Martin Mead, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on February 14, 2020 from […]

February 17, 2020

Obituary: Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw

Lori Dashnaw obit photo

South Glens Falls-Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw, 61, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at her home on […]

February 17, 2020

Obituary: Stanley L. “Bug” Hurley

Stanley Hurley obit photo

Granville, NY – Stanley L. “Bug” Hurley, age 73, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North […]

February 17, 2020

Obituary: Martin H. Kelly

Martin H Kelly obit photo

Wells, VT – On February 13,2020 Martin Henry Kelly, 76, passed away at Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York due […]

February 17, 2020

Obituary: Marilyn J. Loomis

Granville, NY – Marilyn Joanne Loomis, passed away at her home on February 13, 2020 following a long illness. Marilyn […]