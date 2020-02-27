February 27, 2020

Obituary: Rachel LaBounty Daigle

Rachel LaBounty Daigle, of Granville, NY passed away Sunday, February 23rd. She was 79 years old. She was kind, big […]

Obituary: Helene Dianne Gravelle

Helene Dianne Gravelle obit photo

Middle Granville, NY – Helene Dianne Gravelle, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the home she […]

Obituary: William J. Moore

Pawlet, Vermont – William J Moore, 91, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on February 17, 2020 after a […]

Obituary: James W. Mead Jr.

James W Mead Jr obit photo

Hampton, NY – James W. Mead Jr. passed away following a long illness. Jim was born on November 10, 1960 […]

Obituary: Helen M. Mead

Granville, NY – Helen Martin Mead, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on February 14, 2020 from […]

Obituary: Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw

Lori Dashnaw obit photo

South Glens Falls-Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw, 61, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at her home on […]