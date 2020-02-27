Rachel LaBounty Daigle, of Granville, NY passed away Sunday, February 23rd. She was 79 years old. She was kind, big […]
Middle Granville, NY – Helene Dianne Gravelle, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the home she […]
Pawlet, Vermont – William J Moore, 91, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on February 17, 2020 after a […]
Hampton, NY – James W. Mead Jr. passed away following a long illness. Jim was born on November 10, 1960 […]
Granville, NY – Helen Martin Mead, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on February 14, 2020 from […]
South Glens Falls-Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw, 61, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at her home on […]